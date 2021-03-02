Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory Ltd.
“Hello my friends.” “Jimmy T.,” James Allen Taylor, passed peacefully at his home after a short battle with colon cancer. He was born in Sunnyside, Washington March 10, 1953 to Thomas and Marie “Betty” Taylor. He graduated from Sunnyside High School and continued his studies at Yakima Valley College. After two years of college he joined the US Navy, serving four years on the USS Cleveland in Vietnam. He served as a radio operator E4 where he was given the nickname “Term,” the Terminator. After his discharge he transferred to the Army National Guard. He retired from service as Sergeant E5, gunner, and tank commander. He was known as “Mr. Tollgate” with the Snowmobile Club of Oregon. He was involved with the Tri-Cities Water Follies and Seattle Boat Club for many years.
His place of residence gave him joy facing the Columbia River, where he could be found on many days boating or jet skiing. Another love and passion was his cars. He was a member of The 3 Rivers Corvette Club and always looked forward to Cool Desert Nights in June.
He was proud of his position at Hanford for 28 years. His colleagues could hear him commanding, “Let’s get ‘er done, you’re burning daylight, or you’re overthinking it.” Never quite sure if he glowed in the dark, but there was a glow around him when he started a conversation on any topic—you name it.
Jimmy T. was a good man. He was smart, kind, and full of good qualities. His friendships are too numerous to count.
James was preceded in death by his father, Tom Taylor, and is survived by his mother, Marie “Betty” Taylor, sister Susan Jack, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins of the Taylor, Jack and Swynenburg families, and special friend Athena Kirkman.
James was laid to rest with full military honors at the Veterans Cemetery in Sunnyside, Washington. He will be truly missed, but memories of him and his life adventures will be uplifting and consoling. Godspeed 007, never under 80. A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be at Columbia Park, June 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. because it’s always 5:00 somewhere. Those wishing to sign James’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
