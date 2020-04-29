James Allan (Jim) Barnes, 71, passed away on October 23, 2020 at his home in Garden Village, a nursing home in Yakima. He was a victim of the Covid-19 virus. The family is thankful for the concern and loving care Jim received from the employees at Garden Village.
Jim was born on September 6, 1948 in Pocatello, Idaho to Guy L and Betty J Barnes. His father passed away in 1951 and his mother and siblings moved to Yakima to be close to his grandparents, Fred and Virginia Winkenwerder. Jim’s mother remarried in 1956 to Del Halker who became Jim’s dad and raised him and his sisters as his own to the end of his life.
Jim graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1966. After high school, he attended YVCC and the University of Washington on academic scholarships. While in his senior year at the University, Jim became ill with schizophrenia and battled that illness until his death. His sisters, nieces and cousins remember him as a sweet, fun loving, intelligent, mischievous and handsome boy and man.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, Joseph Weins, and a cousin, Laura Lee Reid. He is survived by his sisters, Liz (Tom) Fieldstead and Susan Barnes-Nebeker, along with 4 nieces and 10 cousins. We all believe that Jim is finally at peace and for that we are grateful.
