Surrounded by his loving family, James Aaron Pettie, 84, passed away peacefully and into the arms of Jesus Friday May 27th, 2022 at home in Buckeye, AZ. Jim was born August 3rd, 1937 to Mildred and David Pettie in Selah, WA. The youngest of four children, he grew up loving sports, outdoor & automotive activities, as well as anything mischievous as lore would have it. After graduating from Selah High in 1955, Jim enlisted in the Navy, serving 4 years active duty on a submarine and another 2 years of reserve duty. Upon returning to the valley, he (re)started a long and successful career as an automotive mechanic, working for multiple dealerships until 1975, when he started his own shop (Selah Automotive, later The Tune Up Shop). In late 1959, Jim met Harriet Beckman, and soon thereafter married the love of his life. In 1963, they welcomed twins Don and Donna, followed by Gloria in 1964. He shared in and provided for a lifetime of loving events and happy memories for his family. Jim and Harriet celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June of 2021. Dad was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman throughout his life, including a horseman, hunter, drag racer, and golfer to name some of his favorites. If it was worth doing, it was worth doing right. In life, business, or hobbies, if you were lucky enough to be a companion or acquaintance, you always got his best! Jim leaves behind his loving and caring wife Harriet, son Don (Denise), daughters, Donna and Gloria (Chad), sister Mary Lou Devoir, five grandsons (Joe, Brandon, Ryan, Evan, Colby) one granddaughter (Elle), six great grandchildren, as well as a loving extended family including many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers David and Jack. Our family would like to thank Wings of Hope hospice care for the support, care and kindness they offered Dad and our family at the end of his life. At his request, there will be no service. He would say, "Remember, "it's not goodbye, it's see you later!"
