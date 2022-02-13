Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James A. Talkington, 69, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Yakima, WA with his family by his side at Yakima Memorial Hospital. James was born on March 1, 1952, in Yakima, WA to James. R. Talkington and Rosemary (Benge). He was the second youngest child of seven.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and gold panner. He was very proud of his Cherokee Native American heritage.
James served in the US Army, where he met Lynn Seargeant in San Antonio, Texas in 1972 and married and was then stationed overseas in Wolfgang, Germany. He had varied electrician jobs and then settled back to the Yakima Valley. James was retired from the Wapato Irrigation Project, as a Hydroelectric Operator.
James was preceded in death by his parents James R. Talkington, Rosemary (Benge) Gould, brother Leland and sister Karen Talkington and many other family members and loved ones. He is survived by his brother Kenneth (Jennifer), sisters, Mary Ruth, Faye (Charlie), Toni and Lela; son, Laurance, daughter Natisha, daughter Zandra (Kelly); ex-wife, Lynn (married 25 years) as well as four grandchildren, Brian, Hunter, Ivy, and Julie and many other extended family members.
“Jay” was well known for his happy, fun-loving personality and will be missed by many.
Services are planned to take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936) with a reception to follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in