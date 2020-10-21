Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
James A. Stewart, 84, died of natural causes on October 15, 2020. He was born to Pearl and Wesley Stewart February 7, 1936 in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Jim was a person of integrity and a “diamond in the rough.” He was a thinker and a doer and was able to repair or fix almost anything.
Jim moved his family in 1962 to Yakima with a 10-year-old car, and what household items would fit in the car. He was a welder by trade and worked as a millwright/welder in the weld shop where he was the lead man at Boise-Cascade. He invested in the future by buying rental houses and took pride in keeping them up. Jim was very competitive and belonged to the Yakima Mountaineers for many years. This being a family club even his daughter in diapers went along.
Jim loved fishing, hunting deer and elk, snowmobiling, water skiing, jeeping, playing cards, and camping. He would take his family to visit his mother and relatives every year. He would usually drive straight thru to Grand Rapids, MI in 36 hours. He was a long-time member of Yakima Bible Baptist Church.
Jim was fourth of ten siblings, all have preceded him in death but one sister, June Finney, of Clearwater, KS. He is also preceded in death by son-in-law Michael Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy, four daughters, Beverly (Frank) Chandler, Brenda (John) Nicholson, Caroline (Javier) Nava, and Mary Schwarz, grandchildren, Rachel (Jeremy) Yharte, Frank James Chandler, Benjamin Chandler, Nancy (Fernando) Flores, Alexandra Peterson, Alyssa Acob, and Daniel Schwarz, and four great-grandchildren, Lilliana Yharte, Felix Yharte, Evelyn Flores, and Julian Yharte. He is also survived by Randall McNeill, a close family friend and buddy of 55 years who participated in many family activities.
Jim was very proud of his family and always had them first in his priorities. He called all his girls babe. He always wanted a kiss good morning and night. He was loved very much, and we will have so many “Dad’s rules” and memories to hold in our hearts for comfort and a tribute to him until we see him again.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at West Hills Memorial Park at 1:00 PM. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
