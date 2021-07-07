Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jaelyn Arthur David Adams was born on July 23, 1995 and passed away on June 26, 2021. Jaelyn loved his family and friends. He would help anyone and treated his friends as family. He loved to play basketball. Jaelyn’s true love was music. He was a born musician and worked hard at it for his whole life.
He helped raise money as a representative for the YMCA, Foster Care and the Millionaire Club.
Jaelyn is survived by a son, Ysai Garcia, his mother Teresa Adams, father Joel Sandles, sisters Cecily Adams and Jerika Sandles, brothers Jordan and Joshua Sandles, grandmothers Crystal Ridge and Yolanda Yell and grandfathers Arthur Adams and Joe Brooks.
Jaelyn was a father, son, grandchild, uncle and cousin. He had many, many friends. He will be dearly missed by all.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 12:00-4:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 10:00 am, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
