Jacquelynne “Jackie” Dunn

Jackie was born August 15, 1947 to Floyd and Rhueamy Dunn. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 9, 2021. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her two siblings, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be share at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
