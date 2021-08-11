Jacqueline Mae Williams passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 with family by her side. Jackie was born in Lodi, California on May 22nd, 1941 to parents Fred and Carrie Reaka. Jackie was always proud to be the big sister to Randy, Jerry, Ray, and Julia. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Kim Williams and Kari Clithero. In addition to being the cherished “Gramcrackers” to Jessica, Jackie, and Alex, she was also a great-grandmother to Jackson, Howard, and Elsie. Her love of family extended to all of her nieces and nephews, who she considered her children.
To say they broke the mold when Jackie was created is an understatement; there truly is no one else like her. Jackie will be sorely missed by the numerous lives she touched. Always a nurturer, Jackie never met anyone whose problems couldn’t be fixed with a homecooked meal. Jackie always was surrounded by friends; she cherished her lunch dates and her best bud, Anthony, who she knew she could always count on. Near to Jackie’s heart were Sunday mornings at her favorite place, the Breakthrough Church; it was her second family.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held at Cascade Gardens, 5704 W. Washington Ave. on Friday, August 27th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
