Jacqueline (Jackie) Nadine Easter was born in Pasco, WA, on 8/17/1932. She passed away suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness, at the age of 88, on December 13, 2020. She lived in Pasco until she married Dwight Easter on April 13, 1952. They lived in Yakima until 1962, where they eventually moved to Seattle with their 5 children. Jackie worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in Seattle for 20 years until retiring in 1990. They lived in Seattle for 40 years before moving back to Yakima, in 2002. Jackie’s husband, Dwight, passed away in June 2013.
She had 1 brother, Johnny Cox, and 2 sisters, Dolores Jochim and Marilyn Swanson, all of whom have since passed away. Jackie is survived by her sister, Freda Wilson, sister-in-law, Janice Easter, her 5 children: Linda Berg, Sandra Marsden, Karen Newlin (Jerry), Craig Easter (Cindy), and Lori Soden (Mike), her 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. Jackie loved being out in her yard and garden, also doing her crossword puzzles. She especially loved her weekly excursions on the shuttle bus to the Legends Casino in Toppenish, where she had many casino buddies. Our mother will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
