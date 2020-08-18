Jacqueline J Snyder (Jackie) of Yakima Washington passed away in the morning of August 14th, 2020.
She was 89 years of age. Jackie was born March 24, 1931 to Eustace and Alice (Wicklund) Clark. She lived her entire life in the Yakima Valley and was a complete “Daddy’s girl” helping out on her grandmother’s farm driving tractors. She attended Yakima High School and after graduating with the class of 1949 went on to the University of Washington where she attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority where she met many of her lifelong friends.
Jackie met Richard (Dick) Hahn while attending the University and after graduation married him in 1953. Together they had three children – Stephen, Douglas, and Cindi. Later in life, she married James (Jim) Snyder and was the matriarch of a blended family for many years.
Jackie loved to socialize and was extremely active in the Yakima community. She was a long-time member of the Junior League of Yakima, the Yakima Tennis Club, the Yakima Country Club and was on many different Board of Director positions including Memorial Hospital. She was a very competitive tennis player and participated in many tournaments during the 80’s and 90’s. In the early 80’s she started and co-owned her own business with Mary Jo Cheney “The Apple Tree” a kitchen and gift store on North 1st Street. A couple of years later (1984) she attained her real estate license and went to work for her long-time friend JoAnn Almon.
Jackie’s utmost pride and joy was her family and she believed very strongly that “family always comes first.” She will be remembered as the ultimate hostess, especially during the holiday time when she would open her home to 150+ people wining and dining them as her Christmas gift of friendship. World travel was her forte in her prime and she loved treating the family to many ski vacations in Europe.
Jackie loved her cars!! Especially the bright red fast ones that got her into trouble with the law more than once. Her love for animals, namely dogs and horses brought her much joy. She loved her alma mater HUSKIES and later in life became a huge Seahawk fan dressing in her jersey and cheering as a “12” on Sundays. At the end of the day she loved having her glass of wine or martini to relax. Her positive outlook on life and her bubbly personality was very infectious and she loved life and lived it fully. She will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Debby) Hahn of Yakima, Doug (Susan) Hahn of Scottsdale, AZ, and Cindi (Fred) Lux of Portland, OR; her sister Pam Eerkes of Seattle, WA, and her 6 grandchildren, Mallorie (Derek) Hefley of Marysville, Augusta (Joel) Hughes of Wapato, Whitney Hahn of Ballard, WA, Madison Hahn of Seattle, WA, David Hahn of Reno, NV, Corinne (Javier) Hahn of Portland, OR, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Eustace and Alice Clark.
Due to public health concerns, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
