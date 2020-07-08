October 15, 1965 - June 26, 2020
Jacqueline Irene Ply-Eckhardt, 54, of Yakima passed from this Earth on Friday June 26, 2020. Jacqueline was most often known to her friends and family as Jackie. She was born in Yakima, Washington and raised in Pyatt, Arkansas. Jackie loved God, her family and her friends. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Jackie is survived by her sons Levi (Sasha) Fowler of Yuma, AZ; and Forrest Fowler; daughters Gwen Ply of the Tri-Cities, WA; and Justiny (Cory) Metcalf of Conway, AR; and 5 grandchildren. Though she is no longer on this Earth, we carry her with us as we go. We never truly get over a loss, but we can move forward and evolve from it. Jeremiah 29:11 says “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” She will forever be loved and missed.
Burial at West Hills Cemetery, but no funeral due to COVID-19.
