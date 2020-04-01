Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Jacqueline Ida Lewis, age 80, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by her daughters at home in Yakima, WA. Jacqueline was born to Daniel W. and Fern I. (Padelford) Hiner on October 1, 1939 in Yakima, WA.
Jackie grew up in Zillah, met and fell in love with a local boy, Darrell Lewis, and married in July 1957. They moved to Big Springs, TX and started a family, then eventually moved back to Zillah and took over the family orchard. While raising three daughters, Jackie was very busy working in their 20-acre orchard. Jackie retired to live in West Valley of yakima, where she joined RSVP, knitting for 15-plus years, and volunteered for Union Gospel Mission. Jackie really enjoyed spending time with girlfriends and their luncheons together.
Jackie’s favorite hobbies were sewing, knitting and golfing. She enjoyed being outside in the sunshine gardening. Jackie relished the time spent with her 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her daughters Peggy, Cora and Belinda will miss her love, generosity, spunky personality and her warm heart.
Jackie is survived by her sister, Janet Pace, brother Gary Hiner (May), her daughters Peggy Owens (Dean), Cora Heid (Mark) and Belinda Kepner (Ross), as well as her 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jackie was preceded in death by her father Daniel Hiner, her mother Fern (Padelford) Hiner, husband Darrell Lewis and sister Penny Hemming.
Private funeral will be Friday. Celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts in Jackie’s name may be made to the Union Gospel Mission.
