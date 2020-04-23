Jacob Mark Washam, age 29, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Jacob was born in Yakima on July 24, 1990 and spent most of his life living in Yakima. He was the beloved son of Mark and Vicky Washam. He had a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous grin, from the time he was young, throughout his adult life. The quality that described him best was loyalty – to his family and his friends. Jacob always wanted to help the people he loved and make sure they were ok. He was very generous and an avid sports fan. Jacob is survived by his parents, his siblings: Nathanael, Benjamin, Heidi, Kylynn, and Allie, one niece, Arwen, four nephews, Eli, Declan, Silas and Joseph, and his girlfriend Daisy Nunes. He was preceded in death by his birth mother Tonya North.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In