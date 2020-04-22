July 24, 1992 - April 15, 2020
Jacob M. Washam unexpectedly left our family on April 15, 2020 in Yakima, WA. Jake was full of life and always loved to be the center of attention. He loved football, “Seahawks fan till the end,” and enjoyed watching the games with his brothers and friends. Jake had a huge heart and would give you the shirt off his back if needed. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our one and only “Smash.” Jake is survived by his Pops Rob Roberts, Mom Dora Martinez, sisters Kayla Boelen and Brandi Roberts, brothers Sharte Kimble, Chad Roberts, Sedale Corbray, and Camron. Jake also leaves behind his fiancé Daisy Nunez and their blessing on the way. Jake has numerous nieces, nephews, friends and friends that were family. Jake will forever be in our hearts and we will carry on his legacy until we meet again.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
