Jackie Weese

1952-2021
Jacqueline Sue (Cable) Weese (“Jackie”), a longtime Yakima resident, passed away February 9 in Casa Grande AZ following a brief hospitalization. She was 68.
She had been in declining health for the past several years, suffering from serious medical issues which had largely robbed her of mobility. Now the “wings on her feet” have been restored for this talented dancer.
Jackie was born July 31, 1952 in Weston, OR to Margaret Marian Cable and Jack Cable. She joined older brother Steve. The family lived in Walla Walla WA, moving to Yakima when Jackie was about 13.
Already actively involved in dancing, Jackie continued her studies in Yakima with Bonnie Kent, owner of the Kent School of Dance, where she excelled in ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics and baton twirling. Jackie and her mother Marian also ran a dance studio in Ellensburg, operating out of a rented space.
During her childhood years, Jackie entered and won many talent shows and dance contests, and had the ribbons and trophies to prove it. She later recalled performing a toe tap (a type of dance in which taps are affixed to pointe shoes) with a flaming baton in each hand when she was about nine years old.
She attended Davis High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, and served as co captain of the Davis drill team. During her senior year, the band director learned of her skill with a baton, and asked her to become the school’s majorette. Initially reluctant to give up the drill team, Jackie finally acquiesced. Since she had no majorette uniform, she marched in a solid gold sequined bodysuit created by her mother and Bonnie Kent by sewing on individual strips of sequins until the leotard was covered.
After graduating from Davis in 1970, Jackie attended YVC then enrolled in the University of Oregon, graduating in 1976 with a degree in psychology.
During one period in her life, Jackie moved to Alaska and worked as a librarian. Returning to Yakima, she found employment with several local companies/agencies over the years including Perry Technical Institute, where she was financial aid officer, and the Yakima Housing Authority. She also worked for Steve Bouchey. She retired from working in 2014 to become a snowbird with her longtime boyfriend Doug Eldred. For the past ten years the couple has been dividing their time between Yakima and Coolidge, AZ. They also visit their vacation home at Desert Aire.
Jackie will be remembered for her intelligence, wit and sharp sense of humor. She had her own special sparkle, which had nothing to do with sequins or costumes. She loved to read and loved animals, running what she called her “soup kitchen” in the garage for the neighborhood cats. She was always up for a trip to the casino or to a Mexican restaurant for a plate of cheese enchiladas. She was a VFW and American Legion member.
Jackie also continued to dance as an adult, lending her talents to community shows such as the Memorial Follies and Yakima 4th of July celebration. She danced everywhere from the Pepsi Stage at the Fair to the clubhouse at Sun Country estates to the Harman Center at its grand opening in 2004. From 1999-2008 she performed with the Granette Dancers, a senior ladies dance troupe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marian Boyd and Jack Cable. She is survived by her boyfriend, Doug Eldred, her brother Steve Cable (Brenda), and Steve’s children Eric Cable and Emily Cable (Casey Jarman). Jackie is also survived by her stepmother Karen Cable.
No services are planned at this time.
