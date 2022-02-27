Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jackie (Nanny) Gamache, 66, gracefully transitioned to the party waiting for her in Heaven on February 22, 2022, at Yakima Memorial Hospital due to pneumonia and a short second battle with lung cancer.
Jackie was born on June 27, 1955, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Yakima, WA to Jack W. Bledsoe and Dixie (Shannon) Bledsoe. She was raised in Moxee, Wa. where she was an active member of the local swim team, went to Moxee Elementary and graduated from East Valley High School in 1973. She married the love her life Stan Gamache January 4, 1977, in Everett, WA.
Jackie started her bookkeeping career at Les Schwab Tires. She would later find her work family at EPIC and build beautiful relationships for 20 plus years. Mom loved you all like her own and enjoyed spending time with you in and out of the office.
Mom dedicated her life to the Lord and St. Paul’s Cathedral and was baptized there along with her daughter Becca Gamache. Jackie taught CCD for a couple years, served as an RCIA member for a few years and in 2000 became a member of YLI. She was a president from 2004-2005 and continued to be an active member to date. Mom loved her church family, YLI ladies and widows’ group.
Nanny loved her grandsons and would stop, drop, and roll for them. She loved to have them over and make cookies, watch Hallmark movies, mess with pop’s things and go hot tubbing. Nanny enjoyed watching Xander and Brendan at their sporting events and rarely missed a game. She was looking forward to X’s next football season. She also loved spending time with her bonus grandson Johnny and great-grandson Isaac. She would have moved heaven and earth for them and was getting ready to fight this cancer again to spend more time with them.
Jackie’s loving soul, beautiful smile, and warm HUGS will be greatly missed.
Jackie was survived by her daughters, Jocelyn Gamache (Pablo Hernandez) Julia Lafortune, Esther Hernandez, Becca Gamache, Jelsi Morales, and Cheryl Jones Franklyn of Yakima. Also, by her grandchildren Jonathan Hernandez, Xander Hernandez, Brendan Hernandez, and one great grandson Isaac Jules Hernandez, her sisters Kathy Venables, Pearl (Joe) Aguirre and Pam (Don) Laurvick, mother-in-Law Trudy Gamache and siblings in law Danette (Doug) Hester, Bruce (Chris) Gamache, Dave (Angie) Gamache, Kathy (Brian) Hopkins and Tim (Cec) Gamache and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Dixie Bledsoe, brother-in-law Dan Venables, and father-in-law Donald Gamache.
Special thanks to Brena Drand (Sandy), Sue and Allen Adolf and ALL OF YOU for moving Heaven and earth to help mom.
For Services please come as you are. Please join us on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:00 pm for a Vigil at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, Wa 98936) and Mass on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Paul Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made for the American Cancer Association and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
