Jack W. Bunger left this world on 11/22/2021. He was born on 1/9/29 in a farmhouse 3 miles north of Ellensburg, WA. He was raised on a dairy farm, and was drafted in the Army and served 2 years during the Korean War. Jack worked for 25 years as a lineman for Benton REA, then bought his own farm and farmed for 33 years. He retired at the age of 71 and was a 70 year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Jack is survived by: wife of 65 years, Patricia Bunger, 2 sons — Brian Bunger and wife Lori of Zillah and Craig Bunger of Zillah; 2 granddaughters — Brylee Bunger and Catheran; 3 grandsons — Dustin, Josh and wife Jenn, and Danny Schaan. Jack lived a long life full of laughter, jokes, and games of poker with his family. Jack and his wife, Pat, were married for 65 happy years. Jack was the kind of man who would never forget to slip a scrap of food under the table for any dog he met, and go out of his way to make someone crack a smile. He loved going on walks, reading Nicholas Sparks books, chocolate cake, German shepherds, and his little dog Buddy. He treated everyone he knew with love and respect and made sure that was what he lived by. He was a wonderful man who will be very missed by everyone who knew him. A huge thank you to those who were there and all who helped so much in his final weeks. An extra special thanks to: Peggy, Norma, and Samantha.
“When I come to the
end of the road
And the sun has set for me
I want no rites in a
gloom-filled room
Why cry for a soul that’s free?
Miss me a little ---
BUT NOT TOO LONG
And not with your head
bowed low
Remember the love that
we once shared,
Miss Me, But Let Me Go
For this is a journey
That we must all take
And each must go alone
It’s all a part of
The Master’s plan
A step on the road
to go home.
When you are lonely and
Sick of heart
Go to the friends we know
And bury your sorrows
In doing good deeds,
Miss Me But Let Me Go.”
