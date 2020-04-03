Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Jack Johnson, 85, left us to be with his Heavenly Father on March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He fought a long and tough battle with cancer, all the while trying to be positive and upbeat with a smile on his face. He is now at peace.
Born February 1, 1935 to HP and Lillie Johnson in Ellensburg, the youngest of 4 boys. He attended Kittitas schools and married his sweetheart, Katherine McMullin in 1953; together they had 2 sons, Gary and Scott.
Throughout his lifetime, he was a real businessman, having had a trucking company, farm and cattle, feed stores, truck parts store, machine shop, truck sales, storage company and others. He enjoyed each and every one of them.
Jack was a member of Kittitas Community Church and loved the Lord. He loved his family dearly and was so proud of all of them. He also had a love for the Kittitas Valley and never had a need or feeling to move.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathy of 66 years, sons: Gary (Tami) and Scott, grandchildren: Mitch (Emily) Engel, Aimee Lane, Travis Hunt, Erica (Coy) Metheny, Kalie (Doug) Jones and 7 great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Reece, Jackson, Sarah, Peyton, Preslyn, Sawyer and Kaylee; sisters in-law: Ava Johnson and Genivive McMullin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Jack are their adopted families Debbie Hunt, Richard Hink and grandson Rick Hink.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and 3 brothers: Bob, Marvin and Roland and brother in-law Charlie McMullin.
Private family graveside services were held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Prior to the service a notification will be published in the Daily Record.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Kittitas Community Church, KVH Hospice or Kittitas Public Schools Foundation. Memorials can be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E. 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
