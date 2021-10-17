Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Jack J. Pavlick, 73, of Yakima, WA, a beloved life partner, brother, father, and friend closed the physical doors to this world unexpectedly, on Monday, June 28th, 2021. Jack was born, raised, and lived out his life in Yakima. He received his formal education at St. Joseph’s Parochial School and graduated from Marquette High School where he was a promising baseball pitcher. Jack went on to Yakima Valley Community College to finish his formal education.
As a young man, Jack chose to serve his country in the National Guard. During his years of service one of the jobs he took was as a lumberjack in Packwood, WA. Following a few jobs around the valley, Jack began what became his career working for Wilbur-Ellis Co in post-harvest sales. Many customer relationships grew into lifelong friendships and shared interests that Jack cherished. After 48 years of dedicated service, Jack had recently retired.
When not working, Jack enjoyed his “walkabouts,” traveling all over the west coast visiting family, friends and antiquing. He also enjoyed his annual fishing trips up north and golfing.
In Jack’s past marriage, he embraced Tami, his young stepdaughter, and enjoyed being a father to her, raising her as his own. Though the marriage was less permanent, he treasured the continued relationship with Tami, his granddaughter, Alisha, and two great-granddaughters, Stella and Boston. Recounting times spent with ‘his girls’ was a highlight in his life.
Later in life Jack met his life partner, Aviva, on a blind date. They spent over 18 years enjoying each other’s company on road trips, treasure hunting and mostly just hanging out at home on their little piece of paradise, BP “Blessed Place.” Jack also enjoyed sharing his time with the horses, Cassie and Harley, and the dogs, especially his special girl, Yakone “Kone,” who preceded him in death two weeks earlier.
Jack is survived by his daughter Tami Veloni-Jacka (Jim); (child) and ‘granddaughter’ Alisha Westling Veloni (Robbie Franks), and ‘great-granddaughters’ Stella and Boston Olson; his life partner Aviva Beach (child) Rachel (Josh and Harlow); his siblings Jim Pavlick, Barb Laurvick (children Aimee and Cheyene) and Carol Smith (children Evan (Sarah), April and Isaac); his former wife, Carmen Pavlick and also by his many friends and extended family.
Jack is preceded in death by his father, Anthony (Tony) Pavlick; his mother, Luella Latendresse Pavlick; and his brother Fred J Pavlick.
At Jack’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Jack’s memory may do so by donating to Yakima Valley Pet Rescue or to the Yakima Humane Society and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. If you wish to sign Jack’s online memorial book or share a memory or condolence, you may do so at www.shawandsons.com.
For Jack:
Life gives us people we are favored to meet,
Our time spent together being cherished and sweet.
Let our hearts not grieve for you slipping away,
Rather, we rejoice in your life…
For your love came to stay!
With you now home,
The Heavens are blessed,
Forever and always, peace and rest.
~ Carol Pavlick-Smith
