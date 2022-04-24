Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jack Edward Morse passed away April 12, 2022 in Yakima, Washington. He was born on April 20, 1942 to Jack Carlisle Morse and Ruby Mae Sumerlin.
He was a jack of all trades, mainly working as a general contractor.
He married Patty O’Connor in Portland, Oregon and they had two children, Kevin and Kelly. He later married Gail Lawton of Grass Valley, California and they had Jason and Janel after moving back to Portland.
In 1999 Jack moved back to Yakima and met his significant other Belva Dean with whom he enjoyed dancing and social activities as members of the Yakima Eagles #289.
He was a caring and generous man, and took on the role of caregiver for his grandmother Nora Taylor Sumerlin, as well as his aunts Nora Peets and Betty Goehri and his mother.
Jack was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Cook. He is survived by his 4 children, 6 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren as well as his brother Rusty Taylor.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our friend and neighbor Rowena Riley. She helped care for Ruby and Jack through their long illnesses, always with healing laughter, home cooked meals and deep compassion.
A memorial will be held in the near future. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in