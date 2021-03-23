Valley Hills Funeral Home
Jack was born to Jack and Rosella Barker on August 31, 1932. He graduated from Yakima High School in 1954 and joined the Navy for four years. After his military service, he worked for General Foods as a sales manager, then bought Hi-Ho Thriftway that he owned for ten years. After selling the supermarket, he managed Associated Grocers before buying Mr. C’s Pizza and Spaghetti House which he owned for ten years. He also owned a boat and enjoyed boating and fishing with his family and friends.
Jack served as a board member for Christian Broadcasting of Yakima, was a counselor for the 700 club, served on the Board of the Westside Merchant Association, and was active in church. He, along with his wife Shirley, taught Marriage Enrichment classes to young couples in Yakima. In 2010, Jack and his wife moved to the Tri-Cities so they could attend their son’s church, C3 in Richland and were very active in the senior ministry there up until his death. Jack never knew a stranger and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Jack is survived by his wife Shirley of 57 years, along with his incredible children and outstanding grandchildren, two sisters, several nieces and nephews and many friends. A memorial Service will be held on Thursday March 25th at 11:00 am at Valley Hills Chapel on 2600 Business Lane in Yakima, Wa. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
