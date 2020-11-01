Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Jacalyn Joy MacLean (Jakki) left us on Tuesday, 27 Oct. 2020. Born on 18 Nov. 1952 in Soap Lake, WA, she resided in Yakima for most of her amazing life. She served her community for 20 years as the Fire Marshal of Yakima County, graced her god as a woman of faith, bettered all those who knew her through her unbounded kindness and joy for life, and showed her family every day a love beyond measure. Jakki combined her love for travel with her devotion to helping others. That adventurous spirit led her from Central America to Israel helping those in need. At 63 years young, we saw her climb Mount Adams -- “her mountain” -- which she enjoyed seeing from her bedroom window every morning. She is survived by her husband Harold, sons Brad and Joe, grandchildren Jessica, Kyle, Bailey, and Paige, and a world-wide assembly of family, friends, and strangers who she impacted with love, generosity, and the wisdom of a life so well-lived. She will be honored with a viewing Tuesday, 3 Nov. from 4-8 pm, and interred at Terrace Heights Memorial Cemetery at 12:30 on Wednesday, 4 Nov. Please join us as we will be holding a livestream event, to access visit www.lepfuneralhome.com and click on the link under her services information. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cabo English Church at www.feedingloscaboskids.org.
