Isaias “Chi” Vela (51) of Zillah passed away on September 7, 2021. Chi was born on September 13, 1969 in Toppenish to Isaias and Elena (Gutierrez) Vela Sr. Chi graduated from Toppenish High School and worked 27 years for the school district.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; two children, Marinna and Isaias III; his parents and sister, Maria Vela Espinosa; numerous aunts uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday 3-6 and Friday 11-3 at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Saturday at the Toppenish Middle School.
