Valley Hills Funeral Home
Isabel Anna Noe, age 99, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima, WA. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Isabel was born April 4, 1921 in Jamestown, North Dakota to John and Susan Pomerinke. Her father worked for the railroad so their family moved around often to follow the railroad including moving to Paradise, Montana and Ponderay, Idaho. When Isabel was thirteen they moved to Toppenish where she attended school. She met the love of her life, Dale M. Noe and on June 28, 1941 they married and together moved to Brownstown. While living in Brownstown, both of her sons were born, Harvey and Marvin. Because of her husband Dale managing apple ranches, the family moved to Buena in 1946 and to Zillah in 1951 to work the ranches. They made their home there until her husband Dale passed away on September 4, 1986. Isabel went to beauty school in 1956 and after working in a salon, she opened her own salon in her home on December 8, 1960 until 1986. Isabel and Dave loved to go camping and did so their whole married life. They took their boys right from the time they were little babies and fit in an apple box for a bed. The Pomerinke family always had family picnics and camping trips every summer. When Dale, and Isabel purchased a little camp trailer, everyone in the family would watch and see how many little grandchildren would pop out of the trailer. In 2004, Isabel moved to Yakima and moved into a lovely adult mobile home court. She loved it there because it was close to all of her family and all the family parties which she loved to attend. In 2016 she moved to Elmcroft Chesterly Senior Living and lived there until she passed away.
Isabel is survived by her sister Irene Gallipo, her sons: Harvey (Suzann) Noe, and Marvin (Sandy) Noe, her grandchildren: Sonia Noe (Keith Larson), Michelle (Steve) Kalkowski, Kristin (Ed) Boettcher, Jeff Vinneau (Christine Mayros), Donna (Dan) Winckler, Debbie Wade, and Daren (Kim) Noe, She also has 17 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her beloved husband Dale, she is preceded in death by her parents John and Susan Pomerinke, sisters: Ruby Pomerinke, Dorothy Logston, Ruth Helen Baze, and Elaine Reichert, and brother Ernest Pomerinke.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima (2600 Business Lane, Yakima, WA 98901).
A Memorial Service will be held at later date due to the current circumstances. Isabel will be laid to rest at Zillah Cemetery. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com for updates and to share memories or condolences with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In