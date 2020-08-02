Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Irma Hart Waddell Smith, age 102 ½, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was born in Cowiche, WA on Jan. 24, 1918 to Elmer and Cecile Hart. She taught school in various locations and lived in Yakima for 9 years before marrying Robert Smith in 1964. She taught at Mt. Stewart until 1980 when she retired.
A memorial service in Ellensburg will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 600 Ruby Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926.
