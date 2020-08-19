Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Irma Diaz McGinnis, 61, passed away unexpectedly at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. She was born in 1958 in Paco, Manila, The Philippines, as the third child in a large family. Irma always loved traveling and “picture-taking” wherever she went. As a licensed Esthetician, she also thoroughly enjoyed skin care. Irma was a hard worker, determined to build a better life for her children. But Irma’s biggest love was her grandchildren.
Although she wasn’t a sports fan, Irma was indeed a “Cougar.” Once during a hospital stay, some nurses teasingly began to call her Cougar, after they saw her husband, Randy. She had no idea why they were doing that and later innocently asked Randy about it. They had a good laugh when he explained it to her and giggled anytime they watched WSU play on TV. Irma loved dancing and singing with her friend Dolly and spending time with her close friend Miges.
Irma was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on July 12, 1997. She truly loved her God, Jehovah, and the promises the Bible holds out for a wonderful future here on earth. As Irma faced recent health problems, she talked often about her faith in God and His promise of a resurrection (Acts 24:15). She was a member of the Nob Hill Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Irma is survived by her husband, Randy McGinnis, of Yakima, Washington, and her children, Cherrylyn (Erwin) Policarpio, of The Philippines, Raymond (Thea Maure) Martinez, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dr. Lester Diaz Martinez, of California, USA. Irma is also survived by her grandchildren, Aigner, Louis and Asher Policarpio, Malcomn Martinez, and Danielle, L.J. and Liam Martinez. Her survivors also include her siblings, Trinidad Diaz Marzan, Faustino Diaz, Jr., Teresa Diaz, and Jaime Diaz, all of The Philippines, and Edwin Diaz, of California, USA. Irma is also survived by her special nephews, Big Boy Diaz and Kriz Diaz, of California, USA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Faustino Diaz Sr. and Loreta Obinque Diaz, and her brothers, Danilo Diaz and Francisco Diaz.
Viewing will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) at 3:00 p.m. with services to follow at 4:00 p.m. Services can also be viewed LIVE on a virtual platform, by clicking on the link under her obituary at www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories can also be shared.
