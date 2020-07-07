Valley Hills Funeral Home
Irene Cloud, 89, passed away on July 2nd, 2020 at Astria Toppenish Hospital. She was born in Priest Rapids, WA on April 19th, 1931. Her father was Harry Wyena, mother Nancy Wyena. She went to Moxee Catholic School Prosser grade school and Wapato school.
Irene worked at PUD (spot)s Chinese Restaurant as a waitress.
She was married to Louis Cloud (deceased).
Her hobbies were bread work, travel, casinos, language class always at Pendleton - language bowl & traveled Lewis and Cleak trail, through her job.
She is predeceased by her children, Chuck Shawnee, Ann, and Scott, granddaughter Tina Tahkeal, Lanell Tahkeal, Etta Arthur, Rod Arthur, and William Shawnee. Leaving behind her siblings: sisters, Ernestine Conner, Shirley Jones, Jeanine Kalama, Jimmy Wyena, Patrick Harry Wyena, and Alice D. Wyena; her children, Mayrard Only, Elza Pinkham, and Carla George (Brian); grandchildren, Sky Weaselhead, Lucky Pinkham, Aaron Shawnee, Justin, Adrian, and Mason; special nephew Mikes, special friend Jeannie Lou, Renea, Gail S., Sam, and Rex Buck.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In