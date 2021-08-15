Following a 4+ year battle with Lewy body dementia, Irene B. White (Euteneier) of Yakima passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Memory Care the night of August 3, 2021. She was just a few months shy of her 90th birthday.
Irene was born in Olympia, Washington to Fred and Marie (Caldwell) Euteneier on November 29, 1931. She had five brothers and became a pretty tough cookie in some ways because of it. Luckily, she grew up as the eldest of the clan!
Irene spent the majority of her childhood in Olympia and then moved to the Yakima area. She fit in quickly and was easy to get along with. Irene was named Homecoming Queen her senior year and graduated from Highland High School. She worked at People’s Bank in downtown Yakima for a time.
She met Wayne White through Tim Mahre. Wayne and Tim were like brothers, even though they were actually very close cousins. Wayne and Irene married on May 30, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Yakima.
In 1967, Wayne and Irene were blessed with the arrival of their very-much-wanted son; they named him Richard. Irene chose to work as a stay-at-home mom from that day forward. She engaged in a lot of sewing as a hobby during this time.
Irene enjoyed being a farmer’s wife (she and Wayne built their West Valley ranch home in 1975). While Wayne was busy developing White Orchards (growing apples and pears), Irene could be caught helping light the smudge pots during cold spring nights in the 1970s and 1980s or gently picking Georgia peaches from her beloved special fruit trees planted just to fulfill her canning/preserving desires during the summer.
She was happy to share fresh fruit and veggies with family, friends, and neighbors. She loved her garden and all of her plants (both inside and outdoors). And she had tomato growing down better than most pros! She prided herself in having starts for anyone who wanted just about any plant she already had.
As for apples, she had one very clear preference. If you’re going to use apples for cooking, MacIntosh is the way to go. (No other apple cooks down better for sauce or tastes more delicious in a pie.) And boy she knew how to make pies! Her crusts were simply… perfect.
Irene was an excellent cook and baker, and she would happily share a recipe with you. She enjoyed potlucks very much, especially family reunion dinners. During fall harvest, she was very conscientious in making coffee, hot chocolate, and homemade sticky buns for the entire orchard crew to enjoy. She had a gift of giving time—a gift of giving of herself.
Irene was truly an angel on Earth—such a kind and caring soul. She really wanted to know how you were doing and loved to help out others. She was one who was very appreciative of the little things in life. The person who would call just to let you know there was a beautiful rainbow to see outside or a herd of elk on the hill nearby. She would invite you over just to show you her beautiful blooming lilies and to give you a big piece of homemade Texas sheet cake.
She was a card giver, and you didn’t know if you were going to get a very sweet one or a silly one! She knew your favorite dessert and baked it for your birthday. She also had lots of stories to share.
In 2003, Wayne and Irene were given the gift of becoming grandparents to Tayden. She became Grammie AKA Gram—a title she completely took to heart. She was always the first one to offer to babysit. She knew Tayden‘s favorite colors, foods, beverages, interest, and activities (and any time there was a change in those preferences). She carefully chose and created custom Easter baskets. She knew when Tayden was in his Bob the Builder phase, camo phase, Angry Birds phase, etc. She remembered his favorite sports teams.
She went to all of the plays, musical events, and sporting events she possibly could— always bringing a special little goodie bag for Tayden to enjoy. She even had a special treat drawer for him in the kitchen!
She was the one who came with her daughter-in-law to get Tayden’s very first haircut. She delighted in seeing any and all photos of him, and it was a treat to share his growth with her. She was absolutely the best grandma anyone could ask for. Her greatest joy involved spending time with her son and her grandson. Oh how she adored them!
Irene is survived by her son, Richard (Rick) White of Yakima, and her grandson, Tayden White, also of Yakima. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers (Ivan, Don, Cliff, Harold, and Leonard) and numerous extended family members and friends.
Per her wishes, she will be inured and the majority of her ashes will be placed alongside her late husband of 63 years. Langevin El Paraiso funeral home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests planting something new in your yard to enjoy.
