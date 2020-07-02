Valley Hills Funeral Home
Inez Sophie Sandoval passed away at her home in Wapato on Wednesday morning at the age of 79 years. Inez was born December 21, 1940 in Morton, Washington to Lottie Columcus and Allen Harrison. She moved to California after her mother’s marriage to her stepfather in 1954, where she grew up with her siblings. After graduating from Madera High School, Inez became a CNA at the Madera hospital. She later relocated to Toppenish, Washington with her sister Rose where they raised Inez’s daughters. She worked at Toppenish Hospital for over 30 years until her retirement. Her work was a major source of pride, caring for others gave her life purpose. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her sister playing slots at the casino.
Inez is survived by her daughters Donna Columcus and Julienne Columcus, son in law Lance Conrad, son Victor Gardee II, and her siblings Rose Sandoval, Virginia Perry, Richard Sandoval, and Rueben Sandoval. She is preceded in death by her siblings Josephine Sandoval, Agnes Eyle, Lawrence Sam, Dolores George, and Robert Sandoval.
A viewing will be held July 3rd at 9:00 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Burial to follow at The Columcus Family Cemetery in Medicine Valley.
