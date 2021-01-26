Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Illeane Hauck, 91 of Yakima, beloved wife of Ben Hauck Sr. for 73 years passed away January 21, 2021. Born October 24, 1929 in Glasglow, Montana to Ernest and Ella (Wood) Dryer. Moved to Toppenish in 1937. In 1943 at age 13, she met the love of her life Ben who was age 14. In 1947, they married in Toppenish and moved to Yakima. She is survived by her husband Ben Sr., son Ben Jr., daughter Marlene Hauck, granddaughter Terry, great-granddaughter Justice, and great-grandson Trenton. She is predeceased in death by her parents, and 2 sisters, Lucille Wilson and Mildred Kock. Rosary will begin at 10:00 am January 27, 2021 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, followed by the Graveside Committal at Calvary Cemetery.
