Ignacio (Nacho) Sifuentes Sr. passed away at his home in Toppenish surrounded by his caring family. He was born in Bourne, Texas on February 1, 1935 to Leocadio and Josefina Sifuentes. In 1946, when Nacho was 11 years old, the Sifuentes family came to Washington State. He developed a strong work ethic at an early age. The family migrated through several states working in agriculture, before settling in Toppenish. Up until retirement, Nacho was employed at several farms: Yakima Golding Farms, Gamble Farms, Pettit Farms and Parrish Farms.
Nacho is survived by his loving wife Sara; and five children: Catherine Sherwood, Joe Sherwood, Helen Smith (Barry, deceased), Ignacio Sifuentes Jr. and Lisa Sifuentes (Robert). He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nacho is also survived by nine siblings: Pete Sifuentes Sr., Eleanor Sifuentes, Maria Mora, Andrew Sifuentes, Benny Sifuentes (Adeline), Charles Sifuentes (Mary), Dora Galvan (Fernando Sr.), Leocadio Sifuentes Jr. (Anna), and Cathy Cortes (Ramón). Nacho was preceded in death by his parents, Leocadio and Josefina Sifuentes.
The family wishes to thank Virginia Mason staff and Hospice, Gibbons Pharmacy staff, Dr. Julia Robertson and staff, Dr. Erik Monick and Suzanne Ramm at Yakima Heart Center, Dr. Sajai Kumar and staff at Nephrology Associates of Yakima, Dr. Daniel Thorner at Yakima Urology, Dr. Henry Kim and staff at Waters Edge Pain Relief Institute, Dr. Raymond Snyder at Orthopedics Northwest and Dr. Joseph Dimeo at Astria Health Center.
Viewing Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hegge’s Colonial Funeral Home, 9 AM - 12 PM. Graveside service immediately following at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish.
