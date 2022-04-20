Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ida Wilson passed away on April 16, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, Washington at the age of 97.
Ida was born on June 12, 1924 in Lehr, North Dakota. She grew up and attended primary and secondary school in Ashley, North Dakota. She moved to Yakima, Washington in 1942 where she met and married Kenneth Haines. They had three children, Merlin, Corrine, Denice. She and Kenneth were divorced in 1964. Ida re-married in 1969 to Kenzel Wilson. They were married for 46 years before Kenzel’s passing. They lived in the West Valley area where they had an orchard.
Ida is preceded in death by her father Samuel Knoblich, mother Carolina (Riedinger) Knoblich, brothers Albert Knoblich (Brownie), and Clarance Knoblich (Sammy), sister Esther Streifing, her stepdaughter Karen Nash, and her beloved husband Kenzel Wilson.
Ida is survived by her son Merline Haines (Sandy) of Hood River, OR, Corrine Falon (Raymond) of Yakima, Denice Haines (Randy) of Zillah, stepchildren Debbie Garcia (Marcelo) of Sunnyside, Kenzel Wilson Jr. (Kirsten) of Seattle, two brothers, four sisters, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date.
Our family wants to give a special thanks for the professional and caring staff at Chandler House. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
