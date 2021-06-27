Valley Hills Funeral Home
For you created my inmost being: you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. Psalm 139.
Ida Van Klinken was born to Arnold and Jantina Arends on February 10, 1928 in Oak Harbor, WA and passed away on June 21, 2021 at the age of 93 in Sunnyside, WA. Her love for the ocean and outdoors began at an early age in Oak Harbor. She fondly told many stories about growing up by the ocean, such as the time she and her brother Dick got into the jug of wine on their parent’s boat. Their mother found them giggling and quickly put them to bed to sleep it off. She said that was the last time she had a drink. At the age of eight years old, she and her family moved to Prosser, WA where her father owned and operated Arends Bakery. She worked in the bakery making and selling baked goods. Her favorite doughnut to the very end was a maple bar. She often told us that it was her job to fry the maple bars, except on Wednesday night since that was church night and she didn’t want to stink like oil while going to young people society. So many stories were told of her growing up years in Prosser. Everything from fishing in the Yakima River, to learning how to drive while delivering bread between Prosser and Benton City. When she told her father she was scared to drive, his best advice was, “Well it will go where you steer it!” The best story though was when she and her brother were throwing snowballs from the top of the bakery at people leaving the Princess Theatre. Many shenanigans were played between all of the sibling and the stories were never ending. Those stories were always a part of family gatherings. Ida remembers seeing her future husband as a small blonde boy sitting next to his father in Sunnyside Christian Reformed church. In 1950 she married that blonde boy, Albert Van Klinken and began her career as a home maker and farmers wife. She was a devoted wife of 59 years to Albert and together they raised three children: Susan Erickson, David (Wendy) Van Klinken and Karen (Edward) Cummings. With mom’s passing, we have truly lost a prayer warrior for our family. She loved her Lord and Savior, her family, friends, baking, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, boating and anything to do with God’s beauty and creation. The times spent as a family in the mountains will be fondly remembered for years to come. Ida was a kind and caring person who never met a stranger. Ida was preceded in death by her husband Albert, her grandson Aaron Erickson, her siblings Reka (Arends) Ramerman, Jeanette (Arends) Spradlin, Angeline (Arends) Den Boer, Bill Arends and twin siblings Dick Arends and Marie Arends. Ida is survived by her children: Susan Erickson, David (Wendy) Van Klinken and Karen (Edward) Cummings. Ida and Albert were blessed with seven grandchildren who were the light of their lives: Josh (Krystal) Erickson, Melissa (Jeff) Jensen, Lindsy (Dustin) Penwell, Laura (Ron) Larson, Amanda Cummings and Daniel Cummings. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren: Jake, Olivia and Abby Jensen, Zach, Miles and Charlie Larson, Daxon and Beaux Penwell, Keagan Erickson and Marcus Cummings. Ida is also survived by one remaining sister in law, Bertha Arends, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. As a family we would like to thank those who loved and cared for mom and or those who sent cards or spoke words of encouragement during these past few years. We would like to especially thank the staff at Amber Hills in Prosser for their love and care they provided as well as the staff at Just Like Home who provided mom a wonderful place during her last few weeks. You are very much appreciated. Viewing will be at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Thursday July 1 from 4:00-8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on July 2 at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA at 10:00 am. A celebration of Ida’s life will be held on Saturday July 3 at 1:00 pm at the Terrace Heights Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Yakima, WA, 4303 Maple Court, Yakima, WA 98901. The graveside service and celebration of her life is open for all to attend. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend. You may go to the church website at http://www.terraceheightsepc.com/ and click on the Facebook link or go directly to Terrace Heights Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Facebook. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants. Psalm 116:5. For all the saints, who from their labors rest, who thee by faith before the world confessed, thy name, O Jesus, be forever blessed. Alleluia, alleluia! But lo! There breaks a yet more glorious day; the saints triumphant rise in bright array, as God to glory calls them all away. Alleluia, alleluia!
