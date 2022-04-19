Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
It is with heavy hearts that Ida Mae Wilson’s children, her “Five Monkeys,” must announce her passing as of April 7, 2022. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by her 5 children at home. Her time with us was shortened by cancer and we shall miss her oh so very much.
As photos alone of the Grand Canyon cannot convey the majesty of its vistas, these mere words in no way convey the loving and caring character of our Mother.
Ida Mae was born April 16, 1932 to Bert and Josephine Henning, of Selah, WA. the 7th of 10 children, 3 brothers and 6 sisters. She grew up in a family lacking in money but overflowing in love.
Her siblings are: Ralph Henning, Bertha Garrison, Robert Henning, Charlotte Eliason (Roberts), Violet Wilson, Annabell Umiker (Adams), Edith Withrow, Cecil Henning, and Rose Mathison.
She attended the Selah school system and graduated Selah High, class of 1950.
Ida Mae Henning married Loren Wilson on January 7, 1951. They had 5 children, Douglas Wilson, David Wilson, Diane Wilson (Custer), Debra Wilson (Mitchell), and Lori Wilson (Ripplinger).
Hobbies and things she did ‘just because’: traveling, crafts, canning, knitting, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, working on the cabin with Dad, making root beer, and playing cards, ie, cribbage, rummy, pinochle, hearts and bridge to name a few. Also inviting her sisters over for perm day (the smell of Clairol still triggers images of her and her sisters laughing and giggling while cutting and perming each other’s hair).
She was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church, Selah Height Grange, and Funtimers Model ‘A ’Club, and enjoyed being a 4H leader and attending bible study classes.
Ida Mae was preceded in death by her husband Loren Wilson in 2005.
Ida Mae is survived by her sisters Charlotte Eliason, Violet Wilson, Rose Mathison and her brother Cecil Henning, her 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home on on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. The graveside ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. at West Hills Memorial Park Tuesday, April 19, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at Selah Peace Lutheran Church, (91 Wernex Loop) at 11:30 a.m. with reception to follow. Mom loved the Spring… so, you are welcome to wear Spring colors. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to Compass Memorial Hospice or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support, including Hospice for their guidance and gentle care of Mom during this difficult time.
