Huston “Hooterman” Leif Turcott was born on July 25, 1969, in Walla Walla, Washington. Eight days later he became the joint property of Willard and Roberta (Work) Turcott. Huston was raised on the family farm in Wapato, Washington with his three siblings. Rhoda (Sean) Benson, his oldest sister that he fondly referred to as “Mother Hen,” Matt (Meti) Turcott, his brother who loved to brotherly taunt Hoot and for a long time Hoot believed Matt was partially bionic, and MeLisa Turcott Strongheart, his older “Big Little Sister.” Huston spent a lot of time playing in the orchard and spending time with his Grandpa Walt and Grandma Azeal who lived across the orchard. He loved playing dice, going fishing, and listening to their stories.
The family spent many vacations skiing and taking road trips to the family Work Ranch in California. Hoot said the ranch was “his happy place.” He loved visiting his Aunt Elaine and Uncle George, the Work cousins, and the Curtis cousins. Huston also had a special time with his great aunts, Alice and Ardee every summer in Pacific Grove. He said his time there was personalized including watching the Bay of Lights and made him feel extraordinary.
Hoot attended the Parker Heights and Wapato schools when he was young. His great friend James Dart took part in many of his adventures. He was a part of 4H and the Parker Heights Presbyterian Church. During high school, he transferred to Sunnyside Christian and there he established his lifelong friendship with Tom and Judi White. He was known for getting the crowds cheering at school events by singing the “Na Na Na” song. He played in the band and basketball. He was proud to tell everyone he graduated in the top 10 of his class (there were only nine in his class).
Upon graduation, Huston joined the United States Navy. He served from 1987 to 1991 aboard the CVA61 USS Ranger and was assigned to the VA145 squadron as an aviation electrician. He fought proudly for his country during Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf and achieved the rank of AE3. One of his favorite stories to tell about his WESTPAC was getting to eat monkey on a stick with banana ketchup. When he returned home from the Navy, he attended Wenatchee Valley College and studied in the tree and fruit program.
Huston came home to the family farm just short of graduation and spent the next seven years living his dream of farming the land. Over this time Huston spent a lot of time with his “band of brothers” … you know who you are. He spoke fondly of these men and the times they had together.
On January 16, 1999, Huston married his best friend Dani (Greg) Perks. In May of 1999, he proudly became the father of Autumn “Munchie” Dawn Turcott. He loved fatherhood and said often “she taught me more than I taught her.” He loved being a father and was all in from day one. He was an amazing father and supported Autumn in all things. He was also a wonderful uncle to his nieces Carrie, Rachel, Ashley, Kelly and Natalie, and his nephew Shay.
Hoot gained a great friend in Chuck (Verlynn) Buttrey and spent many days shooting and taking fishing trips with him. He enjoyed Sis and Steve Lawhorn and loved giving his mother-in-law grief often calling her by her given name Esther. In 2004 Hoot’s family met the Thompson family, Dave, Jennifer, Kaitlyn, and Katia. Dave and Hoot became fast friends, and it grew into a brotherhood for infinity. He loved being a 2nd Dad to Kaitlyn and Katia.
Huston had many fur babies throughout his life, but his main squeeze was Foxy-Boopy-Betty Barker. He loved her endlessly and took her for treats, rides in the Ridgeline and she took him on a daily walk.
Huston held many jobs and made so many friends along the way. He worked for Top Foods, Walmart, and Bob Hall’s. His final job was a position with LSI at the Yakima Training Center. In 2009 Huston sustained a life-changing injury when he lost a fight with a Huey helicopter. Huston sustained injuries that led to a life of chronic pain but in turn, he continued to be “bigger than life” and a bright light in all the lives he touched.
In 2015 Huston proudly became clean and sober and joined Gambler’s Anonymous. This newfound life led him to many new friends, and he was able to touch many and provide support to those who were in need.
Huston loved to vacation. He took multiple trips to Disney Parks teaching Autumn the love for Disney Magic and taking trips to Mexico with Dani and Donell that will forever provide cherished memories. Huston was a large, bright, and beautiful soul. He was known all over and was loved by so many, too many to count. He was generous to a fault but would have never changed one decision. He loved big and had an infectious smile.
In January of 2021, Huston was unexpectedly diagnosed with widespread metastatic colon cancer. He lived the next several months as he always did, happy, enjoying life, and loving his family and friends. On March 25th surrounded by dozens of friends and family, he peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus where his family and friends who have passed before him welcomed him with open arms. While our hearts are broken, we know he is no longer in pain and following God’s plan.
The family would like to thank Dave, Greg, Jen, Kaitlyn, Blaine, Katia, Donell, Charlie, Clif, Jacob, Abby, Mercedes, Desiray, Lucas, Jason, Megan, Chris, Kim, Tasha, and many others for providing extra support to Hoot, Autumn, and Dani during this difficult time. Huston is survived by his daughter Autumn Turcott, his large family, and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. We ask if you would like to give in Huston’s name to please donate to Wags to Riches Animal Rescue, PO Box 3177, Union Gap, WA 98903 or sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
