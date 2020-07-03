Valley Hills Funeral Home
“Hudwahne” Alillia Christine Minthorn, aka “LaLa,” went into the arms of Our Creator on May 3rd, 2019. She is acknowledged as one of the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW). Her body was discovered on May 29, 2019, and ruled a homicide. Her body was released to the family on June 29, 2020, so her loved ones can lay her to rest.
Alillia was born in Yakima, WA on October 20, 1993, to David and Patricia (Smiscon) Minthorn. She enjoyed practicing her traditional Washat Religion and was an active supporter of other traditional/cultural ceremonies. She took pride in digging roots and berry picking. She served as royalty for the Washington’s Birthday Pow-Wow.
Alillia is survived by her father, David Minthorn of Wapato; her siblings, Elvis George of The Dalles, OR, Wilda Selam of White Swan, Clara Selam of Yakima and Quenton Minthorn of Wapato; special friend Emily Wesley and special aunt Matilda Smiskin of Toppenish.
Her final journey began at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. She then proceeded to the Marek Shorthouse for Washaat services with immediate family only. Final traditional services concluded at the Methodist Cemetery on July 2, 2020, in White Swan, WA.
