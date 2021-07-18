Leonard Holt Brewer (92) of Mabton passed away at his daughter’s home in Seattle on April 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, his obituary and memorial service was postponed. Leonard, who went by his middle name Holt, was born in Fife, WA on July 28, 1927 to Fred Brewer and Bess (Holt) May. Throughout his lifetime, Holt was a proud member of the Yakama Nation and a respected elder.
Holt graduated from Toppenish High School in 1945 and attended college at Washington State University and Eastern Washington University.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as an honorable tank commander. He received a Purple Heart for his bravery during the war effort.
After the war, Holt returned to Toppenish where he married Barbara Ortolf on February 13, 1954. They moved to Mabton in the early 1960’s where they raised a family, farmed, and also owned Barb’s Drive-In restaurant. They were best friends and celebrated 55 years of marriage. Holt was loving and loyal to his family and many friends.
Holt was preceded in death by Barbara in 2009 and is survived by five daughters, Serena (Robert) MacPherson of Stanfield, OR, Terri Brewer of Seattle, Patti (Vic) Nelson of Anchorage, AK, Debbie (Jerry) Brooks of Seattle and Judy Hayes of Tacoma; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery, 530 Elmwood Road, Toppenish, WA, on July 31, 2021, 11:00 am.
