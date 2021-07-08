Holly Jane Hope, age 68, of Leavenworth, Washington, passed away July 4th, 2021 at 5:30 am, in her home after a short battle with cancer. Holly was born in Chelan, Washington to W. Jean Olinger and Alvin Emerson Terwilliger on June 18th, 1953. She graduated from Chelan High School. She then worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Grillo and then Dr. Otteson. She married Kent Hope on May 11th, 1974 in the Cardston Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Holly was deeply involved in her church and was a counselor at many young women’s camps, becoming a second mother to many. She was also a foster mother to 42 children, many of them newborn with special needs, over the years. She loved music and great food. She most wanted her kids to know that she loved them.
Holly is survived by her husband Kent Hope, 4 children: Jona, Shay, Cami, and Joel, their significant others, 2 sisters, and 15 grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service in the Leavenworth chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Saturday July 10th at 11:00 am, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth, Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In