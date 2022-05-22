Holly J. Nyberg

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Holly Buren Nyberg went to heaven on May 15, 2022, where she is walking and leaping, praising God. Holly was born in Seattle on October 30, 1945. She attended Western Washington College where she jokingly said she earned her Mrs. degree. She married Mike on November 25, 1966. In 1979 she was diagnosed with MS but was able to maintain an active lifestyle until July 2006, when she was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life.
Holly was basically a stay-at-home mom with an odd job here and there until she started work at Lewis and Clark Middle School as a paraprofessional. She enjoyed the staff there and working with the students. Upon her retirement they moved to the Nile area, living next to the Naches River for 10 years. In 2016, for health reasons, they moved back to Yakima.
Holly is survived by her husband of 55 years and three sons. Her sons, Andy (wife Loni), Jeff and Eric (wife Tina) gave her great pleasure. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Jordan, Aly, Drew, and Hayden. Holly made many friends during her lifetime especially Jane, Linda, Patty, Mary, and Terry.
Holly desired no services and to have her ashes distributed in her beloved mountains. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in