Holaf (Oly) Joe Mendez, 73, of Auburn, Washington, peacefully passed away at home with his son and daughter-in-law by his side on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Born April 5, 1948 in Taylor, Texas, he was the son of Maurilio and Rafaela Mendez.
He retired in 2002. He was a teamster truck driver for Consolidated Freight from 1974-2002.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Mendez. He is survived by his son, Jason Mendez and wife, Molly Mendez of Auburn, WA. He leaves behind two brothers, IR Mendez and Jamie Mendez.
A Celebration of Life will be held this spring/summer at their family home in Auburn.
