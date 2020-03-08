Hiram "Hi" Robertson Wright

Hiram Robertson Wright passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 with his family by his side.
Hi was born on December 8, 1954 in Sunnyside, WA to Robert P. Wright, Jr. and Constance M. Wright. He attended Sunnyside, Bellevue and Yakima, WA schools, graduating from Eisenhower HS in 1973. Thereafter, he attended Central Washington University and the University of Washington where he studied Landscape Architecture.
Hi married and raised his two daughters with his wife Leslie in Redmond, WA, where he began his landscaping business Terra Firma.
Hi had many passionate pursuits including photography, travel, camping, skiing, golfing, cooking, music and a love for all things outdoors. His life was abundant with friends and adventures and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Hiram was the great grandson of Yakima newspaper publisher W.W. Robertson, the grandson of Helen Robertson Crum and Robert P. Wright and the grand nephew of Ted and Ruth Robertson. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Prentice Wright, Jr., his grandparents Glen and Aleen Carlton and his aunt Shirley Carlton all of Yakima, WA.
Hi is survived by his mother Constance Carlton Wright, Silverdale, WA; his brother Will (Kim) Wright, Corvallis, OR; his sisters Karen (Doug) Watson, Bainbridge Island, WA and Jennifer Wright, Yakima, WA; his daughters Nicole Wright, Puyallup, WA and Hailey Wright, San Francisco, CA; his nephew Reid Watson and family, Shoreline, WA, and his loving partner of many years Becky Mercer, Renton, WA, and their beloved cats Ren and Stimpy.
“Then I happened to see Mt. Adams, towering over us in the west. It was dark purple and white in the August day. It’s shoulders of basalt were heavy with glacial snow. It was a giant whose head touched the sky. As I looked, I stopped sobbing. My eyes dried. Adams stood cool and calm, unperturbed by an event that had stirred us so deeply… Adams suddenly seemed to be a friend. Adams subtly became a force for me to tie to, a symbol of stability and strength.” ---- William O. Douglas
Hiram’s final wish was to be together again with his father in the arms of Mt. Adams.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In