Hilda Marta (Mata) Gunnyon, 70, of Burlington, Washington, passed away in Mt. Vernon, Washington, on January 28, 2022.
Hilda was born August 4, 1951, in Laredo, Texas, to Eduardo and Margarita Mata. She was the firstborn of nine children.
Around the age of 10, her family moved to the Yakima Valley. After graduating from Wapato High School in 1971, Hilda worked as a hair stylist and made many friends while working in Pullman, Yakima, Goldendale, and Burlington, Washington.
In 1972 she married Dave Bishop and was blessed with two children, Wilbur and Leslie Bishop. She was a mother and a grandmother first but deeply cared for anyone who was in her life and prayed for them daily. Hilda loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She loved all things Disney and traveled annually to either Disneyland or Disney World.
Hilda was preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Mata, brother-in-law Luis Ruvalcaba, and niece Jade Foster.
She is survived by her children, Wilbur Bishop and Leslie Bishop-Mingo; grandchildren Braydon, Mia, Riley, Eden, Conner, and Zinedean; and brothers and sisters Mike (Naomi) Mata, Beatriz Ruvalcaba, Bettie (Fernando) Aparicio, Elsa (Carl) Baker, Lupe (Steve) Short, Mary (Mike) Laureano, Jessie Gunnyon, and Ed (Luann) Mata; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hilda will be prayed for and missed by many. Her family plans to get together at a later date to honor and celebrate her beautiful life.
