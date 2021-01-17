Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Hilda Leffel, 82, of Selah, Washington passed away January 12, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born to parents Juan and Fausta Ancheta on Jully 17, 1938 on Bacnotan, La Union. Hilda arrived to the U.S. in 1960, where upon arrival she was welcomed by pioneers Harry and Esperanza Bucsuit and daughter Lorena Silva.
Hilda worked for the Yakima City Hall for 30+ years. She was married to Henry Almoite in 1960 and Art Leffel in 1980. Hilda is survived by sisters Lourdes Reyes and Alice LaTorre of the Philippines, John Almoite, son, Annette Almoite, daughter in law, Tyler Harp, grandson, Art’s daughters Barbara Berger and husband Bob of Kent, WA and Linda Landry and husband Bill of Federal Way, WA. She was preceded to Heaven by daughter Alice Almoite and husbands Henry and Art as well as her best friend Rosita Bedar and son Randy Leffel.
Hilda loved to sing and dance at the Wapato Filipino Community Hall. She was active in the “Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley” where she was on the board of members and a weekly volunteer for the Thursday take-out dinners. She loved her Seattle Seahawks and enjoyed travel and playing Mahjong and gathering with her friends.
Viewing will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 pm and on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm with a Vigil beginning at 5:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:30 am at St. Paul’s Catholic Chapel, followed by a Graveside Service at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato, WA. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
