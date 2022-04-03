August 27, 1928 - November 5, 2021
Hilda Ward was born on a dairy farm in Tillamook, Oregon. She was the second of four sisters raised by loving parents William and Hulda Eberhard who each emigrated from Switzerland, then met and married in Tillamook. Hilda was full blood Swiss and very proud of her heritage. As a young girl, Hilda learned to play the accordion. She and her older sister Lillian (who played the guitar) performed for many events in the area, singing and yodeling. They were known as “Tillamook’s Singing Sweethearts.”
While working in Tillamook, Hilda met Bob Ward from Baker, Oregon when he was doing soil science work in the area after graduating from Oregon State University. They were married and had a son, Tim, while living in Tillamook. When Tim was a toddler, they moved to Corvallis/OSU where Bob continued his education and got his master’s degree. Then they moved to Pullman, Washington where he worked on his Doctorate at Washington State University. Eventually they settled in Prosser, where their daughter, Vicky was born.
Hilda was a loving mother, a busy wife and active in her community. She attended the Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was a member of a bowling league and was also a Lady Jaycee and made many lifetime friends in Prosser. Bob’s work took them next to Gresham, Oregon where Hilda was so happy to be back closer to family in Tillamook. There were many trips to the coast to visit her sisters and mother through the years. Hilda and Vicky also traveled to Switzerland taking her mother back to her homeland to visit for the first time since she was a young woman.
The family moved one last time to Selah, Washington in 1969, again for Bob’s career. It was hard for her to give up life in Oregon, but she continued to thrive and be a successful corporate wife and busy mother. She was a member of Sweet Adelines and bowled with a league for fun. She traveled with Bob for business and pleasure, making several more trips to Switzerland, including a family reunion there in the fall of 1999.
Hilda’s mother and husband Bob both passed away in 1999 (August and December) and Hilda proved herself to be a strong survivor and went on to enjoy the next chapter in her life. She traveled with family and friends and was very active in the Selah United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed her civic groups, Selah Amity, Friendship Guild, Christian Women’s Group. She volunteered with the Volunteer Chore Service, driving people to appointments and shopping. When she was in her mid-80’s, she quit, saying that the people she was taking places were so much younger than she was!!! Hilda was her happiest when she got to spend time with her beloved grandson, Ethan. A tradition was started early in his life where he spent Wednesday nights with her, and this continued until he went away to college.
She is survived by her sisters, Lillian Dawes of Arizona and Juanita Williams and Violet Gaston of Oregon, her son Tim Ward (Lynda) of Tennessee, daughter Vicky Trampush (Paul) of Oregon and her grandson Ethan Ward of Tennessee. She is also survived by several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Selah United Methodist Church (1061 Selah Loop Rd., Selah, WA 98942). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to the Selah United Methodist Church and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
