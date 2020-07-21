Valley Hills Funeral Home
Herman John te Velde was called home to meet his heavenly Father on July 17, 2020. He passed away in his sleep unexpectedly yet peacefully. We rejoice knowing this is the day he came face to face with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Life was not always kind but he persevered to become a great man who loved the Lord. He exuded optimism and joy. He wanted to be known as an encourager to others and cared deeply for his loved ones. He was a dutchman. He was a story teller, a collector, the prankster, the researcher, the clown, the listener, the host, the generous one. He made those he interacted with feel special, noticed and heard.
Herman was born in the Netherlands and came with his family to the United States when he was 9 years old. His family heritage was important to him and he wanted to always remember the Dutch language and practiced often.
He loved traveling with his wife, Sharon and throughout the years visited many states and countries.
He graduated from high school in Southern California. He moved to Sunnyside in 1979 and was a successful dairyman for many years on Van Belle Road. After he retired, they built their dream home on Scoon Road and lived there for 20 years. He was a lifelong member of Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church. He will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Sharon, of 62 years. They had three children, Renee and husband Terry Dobelstein, Kim Haak, and Jon and his wife Sarah, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23rd from 4 to 7 pm, at Sunnyside Valley Hills Funeral Home, 531 S. 16th St. Graveside services for everyone will be on Saturday, July 25th at 10 am at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside on Van Belle Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Sunnyside Christian School or your favorite charity.
