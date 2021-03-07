Herbert Hoover Weaver

On January 28, 2021 Herbert crossed over the rainbow bridge to the big fishing hole in the sky.
Herbert was born on October 10, 1938 to Cleo and Velma Weaver in Arkansas. He moved with his family in 1955 to the Yakima County and settled in the Valley. Over the years he worked various jobs whether it be in agriculture or being a security guard.
He is survived by his sister Olie Mae Milam, a daughter, Cheryl (Eddie) Bunch, son Darrell Weaver, son Dean (Ila) Bowen, and daughter Lorinda Bowen, as well as his grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, mother Velma Weaver, father Cleo Weaver, brother Charles Weaver, two infant sons, Herbert Jr. and Gary, niece Rhonda S. Radabaugh and brother in law Frank A. Milam.
We would like to thank all who have reached out with offerings of condolences. There is no planned memorial or get together. In remembrance of him raise your coffee cup and give salutations.
