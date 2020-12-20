Herbert H. Lyon

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Herbert Lyon, 92, of Selah, beloved, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, joined his heavenly father on December 6, 2020, one week after having surgery due to a fall at his home.
He was born in Maysville, West Virginia on August 21, 1928, to James Edward Lyon and Lucy (Keplinger) Lyon. At age 11, the family sold their peach farm and moved to Granger, Washington, where they grew cherries.
Herbert joined the Army in 1950, serving on the front line during the Korean war until 1952, when he was honorably discharged, having achieved the rank of Master Sergeant.
In the early 1960’s, he began his career driving milk truck tankers, picking up milk from dairy farms throughout lower and upper Yakima County, and hauling to Western Washington and Portland, Oregon. Herbert was a member of Teamsters 529. He retired from driving in 1990.
Herbert married his loving wife, Janet Highsmith, on August 21, 1953, in Sunnyside, Washington, on his 25th birthday. Herbert and Janet made their home in Sunnyside, where their two children, Keith and Kerrie were born. In 1972, the family relocated to Selah, Washington, to be closer to his employment.
He found much joy in spending time with family. Camping was a favorite and frequent activity with his children, and then, grandchildren, where many treasured memories were made. Upon Janet’s retirement in 1995, the couple enjoyed snowbirding and traveling the U.S., having visited 45 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. Herbert was a member of Westside Church for many years. He appreciated the fellowship and friendships made in his Sunday School class.
Herbert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet Lyon of Selah, son, Keith (Elaine) Lyon of Trout Creek, MT, daughter, Kerrie Lyon of Selah, grandchildren John Lyon of Selah, Kyle (Ashley) Brown of Spokane, Tyler (Joyce) Osborn of Alger, WA, and Carly Osborn of Selah, special great-granddaughter Teagan Brown, of Spokane, sister, Madelyn Root of Moses Lake, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
We have been immeasurably blessed with the best husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle and will miss him dearly.
There will be no service. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
