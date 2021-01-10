Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On December 24, 2020 Hank left us and stepped into Jesus arms. What a glorious moment! Henry O. Gott was born October 1, 1942 in Liberal, Kansas to Hugh and Verna Gott, the sixth of seven in his family. He grew up in Trenton and Lake of the Ozarks areas of Missouri. Hang graduated from Gilman City High School in 1961.
In 1962 Hank came to Washington to work. He had a 40-year career with John I Haas and the hop industry.
When Hank met Sylvia Craig and they married July 5, 1963, a love story began that spanned 57 ½ years. They were together through blessings and challenges, hand in hand together always. They were blessed with two sons, Bradley and Brian.
Hank was very athletic and loved sports. He enjoyed bowling and was on a league team. He played many years of City League Basketball. Hank was a star player and excellent rebounder.
Hank enjoyed salmon fishing, hunting, scuba diving, snorkeling, boating and all kinds of outside activities, and a warm beach!!
In the early ‘70’s Hank began a new endeavor, thoroughbred horses. He bred, raised and raced horses. He enjoyed many, many years and much success in the industry. He made many good friends at the tracks and enjoyed all of them. Hank could tell you the highs and the lows of owning and racing horses. He could tell you some great racetrack stories. He enjoyed a good race year with “Pin Up Lady.” It brightened 2020 for him.
Hank and Sylvia loved to travel and were always ready for an adventure. Cruising and being on the ocean was a favorite. Together and with family, they saw many parts of the world and really every state in the U.S.
Hank is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, sons Bradley and Brian (Sarah) Gott; his sisters Ida Lee Little and Sheriel (Bernell) Belvel of Trenton, Missouri; brothers-in-law Dwayne (Diane) Craig, and James (Betty) Craig, sister-in-law Olivia (Don) Lawrence; grandchildren Desiree (Sean) Stark, Justine (Patrick) Pietey, Brian H. Gott and a very special great-grandson Hunter Henry Stark born November 22, 2020. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and families.
Hank is preceded into heaven by his parents, Hugh and Vernie and brothers Windell and Phil Gott, sisters Huella Robinett, Donna De Grafenried and his in-laws Forest and Evelyn Craig.
Hank’s faith and church family were very important to him. We are comforted knowing we will all be reunited one day in Heaven.
Thank you Hank for a life well lived.
Viewing is scheduled for Monday, January 11, 2021 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) followed by a Graveside Service at 2:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In