Henry Eugene “Mac” McDaniel passed away on February 15, 2020. He was born December 16, 1930 in Charleston, South Carolina where he grew up fishing, crabbing and cooking at the beach. At 17 years old, he joined the Marines and fought in the Korean War. He served 8 years and gained the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Mac had multiple jobs working in procurement and selling hardware. In 1976, he worked for the Bechtel Corporation as a purchasing agent on the Alaska Pipeline and on a water treatment plant in Saudi Arabia. On returning home to Spokane, he bought Romanos restaurant which he ran with the help of his family. This is where he created his popular “Mac’s BBQ Sauce.” In 1978, he joined Yakima Hardware where he worked until retiring in 1993.
Dedicated to family, he taught his 7 children the meaning of integrity by example. Mac liked going out with his wife Mary in their motor home. He went to Men’s Advance and enjoyed weekly coffee with the guys.
He is survived by his wife Mary McDaniel, Corona del Mar, California, brother Donald (Gayle) McDaniel, Charleston, South Carolina, children Gene-Marie McDaniel, Ojai, California, Sharon (Rich) Thomas, Ojai, California, Robert (Janine) McKinnon, Lodi, California, Richard (Cindy) McKinnon, Indio, California, Joann Guhlke, Yakima, Washington, Eileen Mayfield, Spokane, Washington, and Julie (Jens) Meggers, Newport Beach, California, 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Ruric and Beulah McDaniel, brothers Navil McDaniel, Harold McDaniel and Richard McDaniel.
Henry Eugene “Mac” McDaniel was buried with military honors on March 3, 2020 at Miramar National Cemetery, California. Cards can be sent to Mary McDaniel at 3901 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, CA 92625.
