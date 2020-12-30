Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Henry Christ Weinbender, age 75 of Prosser, entered into rest on December 26, 2020 at Prosser Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado on March 5, 1945 to Henry and Clara Irene (Johnson) Weinbender and was raised and educated in Sunnyside. Henry served in the U.S. Army from November of 1962 to December of 1965. After his discharge, he settled in Prosser and worked for Twin City Foods and then Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District until becoming disabled from a stroke.
Henry and Christine Antonette Stotz were married on February 2, 1968 in Prosser where they made their home and raised their children. Henry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed life as much his body would let him. He also enjoyed watching sporting events, especially baseball and football.
Henry is survived by his wife, Christine of Prosser; his son, James Weinbender of Richland; his daughter, Jennifer Waggoner (Doug) of Spokane; his grandchildren, Alyssa , Joel and Hannah Waggoner; his sisters, Irene Roth of Zillah, Betty Visser (John) of Sunnyside, Gloria Schwarz (Ted) of Redmond, WA and Mary Murray of Sunnyside; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Clara Weinbender; his in-laws, Jim and Gertie Stotz; sister, Pauline Bark; and brothers-in-law, Robert Stotz and Jim Roth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
